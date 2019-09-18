LIVERMORE – Susan L. Langlin, 54, a resident of Livermore, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at her home. She was born Dec. 8, 1964, in Portland, the daughter of Charles McBrady Kennedy and Hazel (Barlow) Kennedy. Sue was a 1983 graduate Livermore Falls High School. On Aug. 18, 1984, at the Eaton Memorial Methodist Church in Livermore Falls, she married Bernard Langlin Jr. of Livermore. She devoted her time to caring for her family and home. She loved going to bingo on Sunday at the Jay Amvets with her dad. She is survived by her husband, Bernard “Bernie” Langlin Jr., of Livermore; her daughter, Laura Langlin and wife, Kelsey, of Manchester, N.H.; her son, Steven Langlin; her father, Charles Kennedy; sister, Renda Guild and husband, Gordon; brother, Charles Kennedy Jr., all of Livermore; her granddog, Parker; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her mother, Hazel Kennedy, infant sister, Karen Kennedy and her brother, Michael Kennedy. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A graveside service will be held 12 p.m., Saturday, September 28, at Hillman Cemetery, 172 Maple Lane, Livermore, Maine. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore, Maine.

If desired, contributions may be made in Sue’s memory to:

Livermore Elementary Phoenix Food Pantry,

107 Gibbs Mill Road,

Livermore, ME 04253

