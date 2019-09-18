DIXFIELD – Richard William Benedix Sr., 84, passed away peacefully at his home on Sept. 14, 2019. Born in Rumford to Edward Henry Bendix Sr. and Katherine Benedix. He attended Stephens High School in Rumford before he was drafted into the U.S Army in 1954. There he served the National Guard and Army Reserves until 1964. He then when to work for the Oxford Paper Mill in Rumford as an electrician before joining the family business E.H Benedix and Sons Plumbing and Heating as a co-owner, retiring in 1996. Richard was an avid fisherman, he also enjoyed hunting, golf, playing pool, and most of all, spending time with his family; especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a well-known N.Y Giants fan and a member of the Rumford Elks Club as well as the Rumford American Legion Post #24.

He is survived by his companion of 30 years, Angie McPherson of Dixfield; two daughters, Natalie Putnam and husband, Dana, of Peru, Nancy Milledge and husband, Jamie, of Dixfield; two sons, Richard Benedix Jr. and wife, Daphne, of Lewiston and Charles Benedix and wife, Lisa, of Barnstead, N.H.; eight grandchildren, Craig, Amanda, Kassi, Lindsey, Alex, Riley, Jessica, and Chelsea; nine great-grandchildren; Emerson, Whitaker, Kolis, Tanner Elsie, Eliot, Kash, Kennedy and Brody; his two sisters, Maddy Fournier of Lewiston, Gerry Cyr of Rockland; and brother, James Benedix of Florida.

Richard was predeceased by brothers, Edward Jr., George, and Robert; sisters, Etta, Margaret and Irene.

Cremation care provided by Wiles Remembrance Center, 30 Weld St., Dixfield. A kind word may be left on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Donations may be made in his memory to

St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital

501 St. Jude Place

Memphis, TN 38105