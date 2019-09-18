NEW YORK — The New England Patriots are one of nine 2-0 teams in the NFL.

AP NFL Pro32 Power Rankings The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking: W L T Pts Pvs

1. New England Patriots (11) 2 0 0 383 1

2. Kansas City Chiefs (1) 2 0 0 368 2

3. Los Angeles Rams 2 0 0 357 4

4. Dallas Cowboys 2 0 0 352 6

5. Baltimore Ravens 2 0 0 329 8

6. Seattle Seahawks 2 0 0 319 10

7. Green Bay Packers 2 0 0 315 11

8. Philadelphia Eagles 1 1 0 286 5

9. Minnesota Vikings 1 1 0 265 7

10. New Orleans Saints 1 1 0 264 3

11. Buffalo Bills 2 0 0 257 16

12. San Francisco 49ers 2 0 0 240 20

13. Los Angeles Chargers 1 1 0 236 9

14. Chicago Bears 1 1 0 228 13

15. Houston Texans 1 1 0 224 14

16. Indianapolis Colts 1 1 0 215 17

17. Atlanta Falcons 1 1 0 201 21

18. Tennessee Titans 1 1 0 193 12

19. Cleveland Browns 1 1 0 176 21

20. Detroit Lions 1 0 1 160 28

21. Oakland Raiders 1 1 0 141 19

22. Pittsburgh Steelers 0 2 0 138 15

23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 1 0 117 31

24. Carolina Panthers 0 2 0 112 17

25. Denver Broncos 0 2 0 86 24

26. Washington Redskins 0 2 0 82 26

27. Jacksonville Jaguars 0 2 0 77 25

28. Arizona Cardinals 0 1 1 70 30

29. Cincinnati Bengals 0 2 0 61 23

30. New York Jets 0 2 0 46 27

31. New York Giants 0 2 0 26 29

32. Miami Dolphins 0 2 0 12 32 VOTING PANEL

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle; John Czarnecki, Fox Sports; Tony Dungy, NBC Sports; Bob Glauber, Newsday; Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News; Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa; Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports; Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com; Alex Marvez, Sirius XM; Jim Miller, SiriusXM; Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback; Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk.

Sunday looks like a favorable matchup, too.

The Patriots have maintained their dominating position at the top of the AP Pro32 poll by rolling over their first two opponents by a combined 76-3. Next up is the winless New York Jets this weekend.

The Jets are a 22-point underdog against the defending champions and will start third-stringer Luke Falk at quarterback in Foxborough.

For the second consecutive week, New England received 11 of the 12 first-place votes for 383 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.

“Bill Belichick shows no mercy on former Patriots defensive coordinator Brian Flores against the Dolphins, and the New England machine rolls on,” Newsday’s Bob Glauber said. “There’s already talk of an unbeaten season, a testament to how well they’re playing.”

The Kansas City Chiefs stayed at No. 2, collecting the remaining first-place vote and 368 points.

The Chiefs host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in one of the top matchups of Week 3. The Ravens, off to a 2-0 start, jumped three places to No. 5.

“The league’s No. 2 defense faces quite a challenge Sunday at Arrowhead, where Patrick Mahomes is waiting,” said Ira Kaufman of Fox 13 in Tampa, Florida.

The Los Angeles Rams moved up a spot to No. 3 after routing the New Orleans Saints 27-9 in a rematch of last season’s NFC championship game. The Saints, who will be without quarterback Drew Brees for the next six to eight weeks with a torn ligament in his throwing thumb, fell seven spots to No. 10.

“I’m not optimistic about the Saints in Brees’ absence,” said Alex Marvez of Sirius XM.

The Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers, three NFC teams off to 2-0 starts, all made solid climbs in the poll.

The Cowboys moved up two spots to No. 4, and the Seahawks and Packers each jumped four places to Nos. 6 and 7, respectively.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings, each coming off close losses, lost some ground. The Eagles fell three spots to No. 8 after Sunday night’s loss to Atlanta, and the Vikings dropped two places to No. 9.

“That loss all on (Kirk) Cousins,” Fox Sports’ John Czarnecki said of the Vikings quarterback who was 14 for 32 for 230 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in Minnesota’s 21-16 loss to Green Bay.

« Previous

filed under: