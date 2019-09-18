Edward Little High School junior Sophia Therrien, 16, receives advice from resident artist Irene Wanjiru of Nairobi, Kenya, at the Auburn school on Wednesday. Wanjiru will spend five days working with Shawn Rice’s honors art class students as well as time with students at Lewiston High School during her visit to Maine. Wanjiru and students from ELHS found objects in the woods behind the school and are using carving tools to create sculptures out of wood and clay. Rice, second from left, said that Wanjiru’s residency was made possible through the effort of Bates College Museum of Art curator William Low and a grant through the Spillway Fund. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Art teacher Shawn Rice shares a laugh with resident artist Irene Wanjiru at Edward Little High School in Auburn on Wednesday. Rice is the Maine Department of Education 2019 Androscoggin County Teacher of the Year. His students will spend five days with Wanjiru of Nairobi, Kenya. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Edward Little High School junior Sophia Therrien, 16, shows her art teacher, Shawn Rice, the clay sculpture she is working on in her honor's art class on Wednesday. Therrien, Abigail Girardin, center, and their classmates have been exposed to the teachings of resident artist Irene Wanjiru, who is visiting from Nairobi, Kenya. Therrien's sculpture is of an old man. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Resident artist Irene Wanjiru works on a sculpture while sitting on a piece of wood in Shawn Rice's classroom at Edward Little High School on Wednesday. Wanjiru will return to Nairobi, Kenya, on Oct. 1 after her six week visit to Maine. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Artist Irene Wanjiru uses gathered materials for her art pieces. Wanjiru and students found materials along the "Snake Trail" behind Edward Little High School for their projects. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Edward Little High School senior Colleen Basque, 17, uses techniques she learned from resident artist Irene Wanjiru while carving a piece of wood. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Irene Wanjiru's mixed media map portrays how her hometown of Nairobi, Kenya's rapid population growth has put pressure on the city's wildlife. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Resident artist Irene Wanjiru of Nairobi, Kenya, works on a wood sculpture at Edward Little High School in Auburn on Wednesday. Wanjiru will spend five days working with Shawn Rice's honors art class students as well as time with students at Lewiston High School during her visit to Maine. Wanjiru and students from ELHS found objects in the woods behind the school and are using carving tools to create sculptures out of wood and clay. Rice, back right, said that Wanjiru's residency was made possible through the effort of Bates College Museum of Art curator William Low and a grant through the Spillway Fund. Hailey Williams, left, and Abigail Girardin work on their own sculptures behind Wanjiru. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal