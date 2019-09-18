Charges

  • Corwin Donnell, 23, of 45 Olive Ave., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 1:44 a.m. Wednesday at Motel 6.
  • Urban Blaisdell, 46, of 38 Freeman Road, Casco, on a warrant charging failure to pay restitution, 4:30 a.m. Wednesday on Horton Street.

  • Hibaq Yusuf, 30, of 95 Hampshire St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at that address.

  • Avery Teehan, 22, of 35 Keysland Ave., Jay, arrested by Livermore Falls police on a warrant charging failure to appear in court on charges of violating conditions of release and elevated aggravated assault, 4:40 p.m. Wednesday at that address.

 

  • Vehicles driven by Amanda M. Carter, 26, of Lewiston, and Nathan W. Ball, 35, of Lewiston, collided at 4:44 p.m. Sunday at Pleasant and Lisbon streets. Ball’s 1997 Nissan was towed. Damage to Carter’s 2003 Hyundai was listed as functional.

 

