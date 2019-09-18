LEWISTON — R.J. Gagnon of Turner has been named chief financial officer at Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice.

HE will assume responsibility for keeping Androscoggin current and compliant with financial changes impacting the health care industry, as well as providing oversight and expertise on all financial matters.

Gagnon joined Androscoggin in 2017 as director of finance. Previously he was employed at Pine Tree Society Inc. as chief financial officer from 2014.

He is working on completing his doctorate in business management, with a specialization in health care administration. He is also an active member of the Young Professional and Payment and Reimbursement committees of the Home Care & Hospice Financial Managers Association.

