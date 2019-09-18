LEWISTON — Laura Lee Perkins started writing seriously after her retirement from teaching instrumental music in the Lewiston schools. She’s recently released her ninth book, “WAITING — The Sacred Quivering of the Soul.”

Perkins will use this as a foundation for spiritually-based classes in Maine, Arizona, New York, Ohio and Massachusetts. The workbook is aimed at folks who come from a wide variety of religious backgrounds who will use the workbook together. The first class is scheduled at Circles of Wisdom in Methuen, Massachusetts, the last weekend in September.

Perkins, BME, MS, has published 150-plus articles, nine books and she has recorded five professional flute CDs and music for three audio-books. Recipient of 14 grants and five artist residencies, Perkins is a “Chicken Soup for the Soul: Hope & Miracles” author who teaches 75 spiritually-based classes a year to 5,000 attendees.

She has five new classes scheduled this fall at Camden Hills Regional High School through the adult community education programs: https://fivetowns.maineadulted.org.

