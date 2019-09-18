During my time at Bates College, I have been fortunate to see many political campaigns unfold. I have also grown accustomed to Bates shuttling students to the polls to vote for their candidate.

I have met both candidates for mayor of Lewiston, and I can say that Tim Lajoie is the candidate for all of Lewiston, not just a select few. His experience in law enforcement means he has personally confronted problems that Lewiston faces, and he will take that experience with him to the mayor’s office.

His military experience shows how he can remain calm under pressure. His time on the city council shows how he can turn effective practices into better policies.

More importantly, as mayor, Tim Lajoie would be willing to get out on the ground to solve issues, not sit back in the office dictating what should be done.

Roy Matthews, Lewiston

