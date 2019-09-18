LEWISTON — The 22nd annual Manhattan Short Film Festival will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 28 and 28, at The Public Theatre, 31 Maple St.

Ten short films from around the world will be simultaneously screened in over 400 cities spanning six continents during a one-week period, with the Best Film and Best Actor awards determined by the total ballots cast by the audiences in this Oscar-qualified film festival.

The 10 Manhattan Short films hail from seven countries with films from Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Iran, three films from the United Kingdom, and two films from the USA. These 10 represent the best short films from among 1,250 submissions from 70 countries.

The range of film genres includes intimate dramas; spine-tingling tales; a car that feels a part of a family; and a film about an apocalyptic future as part of the Manhattan Short program.

For tickets, call 207-782-3200 or visit Thepublictheatre.org.

The Manhattan Short Final 10 are:

• “NEFTA Football Club” (France);

• “Debris” (USA);

• “Driving Lessons” (Iran);

• “Tipped” (Canada);

• “Sylvia” (United Kingdom);

• “The Match” (Finland);

• “This Time Away” (United Kingdom);

• “Malou” (Germany);

• “A Family Affair” (United Kingdom); and

• “At the End of the World” (USA).

