LEWISTON — The 22nd annual Manhattan Short Film Festival will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 28 and 28, at The Public Theatre, 31 Maple St.

Ten short films from around the world will be simultaneously screened in over 400 cities spanning six continents during a one-week period, with the Best Film and Best Actor awards determined by the total ballots cast by the audiences in this Oscar-qualified film festival.

The 10 Manhattan Short films hail from seven countries with films from Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Iran, three films from the United Kingdom, and two films from the USA. These 10 represent the best short films from among 1,250 submissions from 70 countries.

The range of film genres includes intimate dramas; spine-tingling tales; a car that feels a part of a family; and a film about an apocalyptic future as part of the Manhattan Short program.

The Manhattan Short Final 10 are:

• “NEFTA Football Club” (France);

Still shot from “NEFTA Football Club,” with actor Eltayef Dhaoi at left.  Lyes Salem photo

• “Debris” (USA);

Tenoch Huerta is captured in this still from “Debris,” a film made in the U.S., directed by Julio Ramos.  Philip Klucsarits photo

• “Driving Lessons” (Iran);

A scene from the Iranian short film, “Driving Lessons.”  Majid Gorjian photo

• “Tipped” (Canada);

This still from “Tipped” shows the waitress, played by Fiona Vroom, reaching her breaking point in the restaurant business.  Mirza photo

• “Sylvia” (United Kingdom);

This still from the U.K. film “Sylvia” shows actresses Jolie Lennon, left, and Maisie Prendergast.  Richard Prendergast photo

• “The Match” (Finland);

Actress Nina Hukkinen appears in this still from the Finnish short film “The Match.”  Antti Ruusuvuori photo

• “This Time Away” (United Kingdom);

“This Time Away” stars Timothy Spall (pictured) as an elderly recluse whose life is interrupted by a non-human visitor.  Gabi Norland photo

• “Malou” (Germany);

German short “Malou” features Romina Küper, who will fight all odds to solidify her career as a dancer.  Stephan Frohlich photo

• “A Family Affair” (United Kingdom); and

Pictured in this still from “A Family Affair,” Florence Keith-Roach, who is also the film’s director, looks toward the man beyond the hand, John Standing, who plays Bernard.  Sarah Cunningham photo

• “At the End of the World” (USA).

This shot from the U.S. film “At the End of the World” shows actor Victor Manso sharing a moment with actress A. Leslie Kies.  Joel Hodge photo

 

