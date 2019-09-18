NORWAY — Trish Logan of Photography By Trish Logan recently received a bronze medal at the Professional Photographers of America’s 2019 International Photographic Competition. Three of her four entries were scored in “Excellent” category. This year, she entered photographs of flowers that were found locally.

A panel of 36 eminent jurors from across the United States selected the top photographs from more than 5,200 entries. Judged against a standard of excellence, 2,654 images were selected for the general collection and 170 bronze medalists were named.

Her entry will be on display in January at the Gaylord Opryland Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

Logan has previously earned a silver medal and a creative challenge award in other competitions. Her work has been published in the PPA loan collection book five times and has been published in the PPA showcase book as well.

