DAMARISCOTTA — The public is invited to the opening reception for the River Arts show “Artist’s Choice” from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. Contemporary realist artist Jane Dahmen was selected from 233 submissions of 100 artists from all over the state. Dahmen chose 101 pieces and the resulting show is packed with personality. “Artist’s Choice” runs until Saturday, Oct. 19.

This show is remarkable for the variety of mediums as well as the high quality of the artwork displayed. With the open theme, “Artist’s Choice,” the entries are often more daring than other themed shows because the artists have the opportunity to display pieces that best represent their creative efforts. Fulfilling a request from the gallery, Dahmen brought in a magnificent work of her own which is installed in the show.

The West Gallery presents a solo show of Judson Pealer’s abstract paintings, also opening on Friday. A regularly exhibiting artist at River Arts, Pealer of South Paris presents his bold, colorful and beautifully executed abstractions. The West Gallery is richly exuberant with Pealer’s expressive and thoughtfully imaginative paintings. This show runs until Wednesday, Oct. 2.

River Arts is at 241 Route 1, just north of Damariscotta. Regular gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Visit online at www.riverartsme.org, Facebook and Instagram. For more information, call the gallery at 207-563-1507.

