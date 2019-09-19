LEWISTON — Emily Gianunzio scored two goals and Lily Jarrett and Bridget Thompson added one apiece as the nationally-ranked Bates College field hockey team cruised to a 4-0 win over Thomas College on Thursday

Grace Fitzgerald and Riley Burns had an assist each for the No. 15 Bobcats (5-1).

Leah Kruse made four saves for the Terriers (2-4).

« Previous

filed under: