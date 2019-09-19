OXFORD—Thanks to the Daddy O’s Acts Of Kindness Foundation, $15,573.40 will go to the Oxford County Special Olympics this year.

According to Aaron and Amanda Ouellette, owners of Daddy O’s Diner in Oxford, the Oxford County Special Olympic coaches meet monthly at the diner and plan events. Aaron said that the diner has been supporting the Special Olympics for about three years.

“We have a family that has patronized us very well through the years who have a son with Downs Syndrome. He’s amazing, he’s an awesome guy. He’s part of our family now. So that’s what got this going; they (Special Olympics) needed some funds, we tried to figure out a way to do it, and we started the car show. It’s got bigger and bigger,” said Ouellette.

This year, the car show occurred on September 8, and Ouellette said it was the largest show they’ve seen yet. There were over 50 raffle prizes from local businesses; that success meant more funds for the Special Olympic Athletes.

Amanda Oullette said The Daddy O’s Acts of Kindness Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit organization, concentrates on four main areas of giving; Special Olympics, the opioid crisis, hunger and food insecurity, and heating assistance. The money comes from local businesses, and stays local; the Oulette’s said they base their efforts firmly in Oxford County.

“As part of the community, we’re in a spot where we’re able to give back … it’s kind of a pay-it-forward kind of thing,” said Amanda Ouellette.

Aaron agreed.

“We are very fortunate that this community takes such good care of us … this is probably the best community around. Everybody cares for everybody, it’s a well-knit community. They’ll stop and help you, they’ll open the doors for people, they’ll buy each other’s checks … it’s kind of our civic duty to give back.”

But for now, the focus is on the Special Olympians.

“The athletes and the Olympians are having blast. It’s about them. They’re having fun,” said Aaron Oullette.

