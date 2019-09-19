To the Editor:
On behalf of Fare Share Food Cooperative’s Board of Directors and its entire Member-Ownership, thank you to Emmy Andersson for four years of loving, expert, dedicated, and cheerful leadership as our General Manager. We will miss her, but we wish her every success in her new position.
With Emmy at our helm, Fare Share increased Net Sales by nearly 45%, increased Member-Ownership by almost 300, increased Inventory by 56%, and increased our payroll by 52%. We have become a true legal cooperative and have greatly improved our debt-to-equity-ratio. We are taking steps toward growth and self-sustainability that we could only imagine when Emmy was hired.
Emmy will continue to support Fare Share during this transition, and for that, we are also grateful. So much to be thankful for. Good luck, Emmy. Thank you for such great work.
Lisa Moore
Interim President
FSFC Board of Directors
Norway
