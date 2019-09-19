Red and Green Pepper Steak

Izabel Wales, Norway

2 Medium-size green peppers, halved, seeded and thinly sliced

2 Medium-size sweet red peppers, halved, seeded and thinly sliced

2 Tablespoons olive oil

1 1/2-2 Pounds chuck steak

1 Cup water

1 Teaspoon Italian seasoning, crumbled

1 Teaspoon salt

1/2 Teaspoon pepper

Saute the peppers in olive oil until soft. Remove to a warm platter and keep warm. Cook the steak in the oil remaining in the skillet turning once until done to your preference. Slice the steak and arrange with the peppers on the warm platter. Stir water, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper into the skillet. Cook, stirring constantly, scrapping the sides to loosen cooked-on juices. Simmer for 3 minutes the pour over steak and peppers. Serve with rice or noodles.

Cherry Nutcake

Claudette Edwards, Norway

1 Cup butter

2 Cups sugar

4 Eggs

4 Cups sifted flour

2 1/2 Tablespoons baking powder

1 Teaspoon salt

1 Cup milk

8 Tablespoons cherry juice

1 Teaspoon lemon juice

1 Teaspoon vanilla

1 Cup chopped nuts

1 Cup cherries

Cream sugar and butter together and beat until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time and beat well. Add flour, baking powder, and salt mixture alternately with milk and flavoring, beating well after each addition. Fold cherries and nuts into cake batter. Pour batter into a well greased and well floured bundt pan. Bake at 350 degrees or until a toothpick comes out clean. Let cool for 15 minutes before turning out. Drizzle cake with glaze and sprinkle nuts and cherries on top if desired.

Coffee Parfait Pie

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

3 Pints coffee ice cream

3 envelopes unflavored gelatin

1/2 Cup golden rum; may use 1 teaspoon rum flavoring, but increase amount of water

1 Tablespoon instant coffee

2/3 Cup water

1 9″ Graham cracker crust

Chocolate syrup

Remove ice cream from freeze and bring to room temperature. Sprinkle gelatin in rum and let set for 5 minutes. Combine instant coffee and water in a small saucepan and bring to boiling. Add softened gelatin/rum and stir until completely dissolved. Put ice cream in a large bowl and beat on high speed until smooth. Pour gelatin mixture in all at once while beating constantly. Use a rubber spatula to scrape sides of bowl. This sets very quickly. Spoon into graham cracker shell. Chill until ready to serve then drizzle with chocolate syrup.

Kids in the Kitchen

Dirt Cups

Claudette Edwards, Norway

16 to 18 Chocolate wafer cookies

2 1/2 Cups cold milk

3 1/2 Ounce package instant pudding; chocolate or pistachio

1 Envelope whipped topping mix prepared

1/2 Teaspoon vanilla

3 Tablespoons mini semi-sweet chocolate chips

8 Clear plastic party cups, 6 to 8 ounce size

8 Gummy worm candies

Place cookies in a plastic bag and crush with a rolling pin; you will need one cup of crumbs total. Set aside. Beat milk, pudding mix, whipped topping mix and vanilla at low speed for 2 minutes. Increase speed to medium-high and beat for 2 to 3 minutes longer or until thick and very fluffy. At low speed fold in chocolate chips. To assemble, spoon one tablespoon crumbs into each cup. Spoon 1/2 Cup pudding mix into each cup. Sprinkle with one tablespoon of crumbs. Loosely cover and chill for 30 minutes. Before serving place a gummy worm i each cup and top off with crumbs (dirt).

