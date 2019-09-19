The Lewiston Democratic Party enthusiastically endorses Donna Gillespie for Lewiston City Council in Ward 2.

Voters deserve representatives who will listen to them and take their concerns seriously. As a retired state worker who spent three decades helping children and people with disabilities, Gillespie knows how to listen. She will always be eager to hear what residents of Ward 2 have to say and, as a single mom who raised her son on her own, she knows how to work hard and get results.

Gillespie is running to make sure ordinary people have a voice in city government. She knows voters care about fixing roads, improving schools, reducing property taxes and growing the economy.

Lewiston voters who want a leader who listens and who is more interested in fixing problems than fighting should vote for Donna Gillespie on Nov. 5.

Kiernan Majerus-Collins, Lewiston

« Previous

Next »