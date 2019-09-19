PARIS — The Paris Public Library will be hosting the third installment of the “World in Your Library” program on Tuesday, October 1st at 10 a.m. at the Deering Memorial Community Center next door to the library in South Paris. This discussion is titled “The Great Turn Out: Factory Girls and Maine’s First Labor Strike” and will be presented by Elizabeth DeWolfe.

In 1841, nearly 500 female factory workers walked out of Saco’s York Manufacturing Company and paraded up Main Street, chanting and singing. They gathered in a local church, formed a committee, and sent the factory owner a document articulating their complaints about wages, housing, and paternalistic rules. In this illustrated talk, we’ll explore the life of New England “factory girls,” the opportunities mill work brought, and the challenges of this difficult labor. We’ll examine the tense days that followed the “turn-out” and see how a strike in one Maine town connected to national agitation for women’s rights, including suffrage.

Dr. Elizabeth DeWolfe is Professor of History at the University of New England. She received her Ph.D. in American and New England Studies from Boston University and is the award-winning author of several works of history including The Murder of Mary Bean and Other Stories, about the short life and tragic death of a New England textile operative. DeWolfe’s research focuses on the stories of ordinary women whose lives would otherwise be forgotten and she brings her archives-based research into the classroom in courses on women’s history, historical research methods, and American culture. You can read more about DeWolfe’s research and teaching at www.elizabethdewolfe.com

This presentation concludes a three-month program of speakers sponsored by the Maine Humanities Council at area libraries. If you have questions about this event, please contact the Paris Public Library at 743-6994.

