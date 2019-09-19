LEWISTON – A local man was arrested after driving off Sabattus Street on Wednesday night and taking out a fire hydrant before crashing into a tree.

Faiz Luka, 42, of Pierce Street was charged with driving while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license after walking away from the 10:30 p.m. crash in front of 629 Sabattus St.

Luka lost control of his minivan just beyond Holy Family Church, ripping a fire hydrant out of the ground, crossing two lawns and slamming into a tree, narrowly missing a house a few feet away.

When police arrived, they found Luka walking near the church parking lot. He was examined by paramedics and was not seriously injured, police said.

Luka was taken to the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn and released on bail about 4 p.m. Thursday.

It was the second time in two months a vehicle has crashed into the property at 629 Sabattus St. Earlier in the summer, a woman crashed into a fence there, taking part of it down.

