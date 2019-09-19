In late May, a friend of mine in Abiquiu told me that he saw at least 10 Monarch butterflies clustered together in one group, a sighting that warmed my heart because the year before I had seen so few.

Last year I was fortunate enough to have a milkweed plant seed itself by the casita in New Mexico. When the seeds ripened in the fall I scattered the silky airborne parachutes under the original plant hoping that the milkweed would re –seed. This spring I was rewarded. Three new plants emerged in a place that would be watered as long as we had summer rains.

Milkweed is the one plant that Monarchs love and the only plant on which they will lay their eggs.

It should be mentioned that milkweed also provides an intriguing form of protection for this butterfly. The milkweed juices make the Monarch poisonous to predatory birds. Additionally, the deep orange color of the butterfly alerts predators to the fact that their intended meal might be toxic.

Here in Maine I have a field that is covered in milkweed from early July onward. I have raised many Monarchs to adulthood over a period of thirty years because it has been relatively easy to find the eggs that are laid on the underside of the milkweed leaves beginning in late summer. The scent of the flower is, to me, intoxicating,

filed under: