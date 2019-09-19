DIXFIELD — New Police Chief Aaron Mick will begin his duties Monday as a “working chief” expected to do patrols, Town Manager Dustin Starbuck said.

Mick, 58, had worked for the Dover, Massachusetts, Police Department since 1986 and was a sergeant there since 1998.

Mick will receive a salary of $54,000 and standard benefits. Because he is from out of state, Starbuck said it has taken time to get the proper paperwork through the state police academy, including a provisional certificate, and for him to move here.

In addition, Starbuck said that within a year of working in Dixfield, Mick has to meet certain goals set by the academy, including an intensive test on all Maine laws, in order to be a police chief in Maine.

Edward Tolan, executive director of the Maine Chiefs of Police Association, worked with the town in the search. Tolan, Starbuck and Selectman Peter Holman interviewed Mick.

Tolan said he asked Mick why he wanted to come to Dixfield and was told he and his wife have had a camp for years in Poland.

“He wants to retire from Massachusetts and come to Maine,” Tolan said.

Starbuck said Mick’s arrival will bring the department to its full complement of four officers for the first time since longtime chief Jeff Howe resigned on March 14 to patrol for the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

[email protected]

« Previous

Next »

filed under: