NORWAY — Norway Memorial Library is calling all nonfiction book lovers to once a month book discussions. The library will host “Nonfiction Fridays” on the first Friday of each month from 3 – 4:30 p.m. If you enjoy discussing true-life books please join us on October 4 to discuss Dead Wake: The Last Crossing of the Lusitania by Erik Larson, November 1 to discuss Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and Birth of the FBI by David Gran, and January 3, to discuss Inheritance: A Memoir of Genealogy, Paternity, and Love by Dani Shapiro.

Books may be requested using the Minerva online catalog or by visiting the library’s information desk. Bring your own beverage and a snack will be provided. This is free and open to the public.

If you have questions, please contact the library at 743-5309 ext. 1 or visit our website at www.norway.lib.me.us.

