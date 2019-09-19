BANGOR – Sr. Elizabeth Madden SSS died at Eastern Maine Medical in Bangor, Maine, on Sept. 16, 2019, after cardiac arrest. She was born on Sept. 21, 1932, in Morgantown, W.Va., the eleventh of twelve children, the daughter of Martin and Mary Love Madden. Her family moved to Cleveland, Ohio, when she was a child and graduated from The Ursuline Academy of the Sacred Heart in Cleveland.

Sister Elizabeth entered the Servants of the Blessed Sacrament in Waterville and made her first vows on Nov. 21, 1954. She served the Congregation in Waterville; Hammond, Ind.; Pueblo, Colo.; and Colombo Sri Lanka. She filled various positions as superior, treasurer, councilor and director of adoration programs, however, Sister specialized in Liturgy and spiritual direction. Returning to Waterville in 1997, she spearheaded adoration programs in Saco and Lewiston.

She will be dearly missed by her family, especially Mr. Michael Madden of St. Louis, Mo. and William Madden of Chapel Hill, N.C.; numerous nieces and nephews; and by her community and friends.

Services will be held at Blessed Sacrament Chapel on 101 Silver St., in Waterville, beginning with a Vigil Service Sunday, September 22 at 7 p.m., with visiting hours until 8:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, September 23, at 10 a.m., at Blessed Sacrament Chapel, followed by burial and reception. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Veilleux Funeral Home, www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com.

« Previous

Next »