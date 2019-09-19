HEBRON – Stanley E. Judd, 89, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at Clover Manor after a long illness. Stanley was born in Lisbon Falls, Maine, Jan. 2, 1930, the son of Ralph Judd Sr. and Elsie (Beal) and his stepfather, Fred Chase. He was educated in local schools. Stanley worked at Bates Fabrics for over 40 years. He was a member pf the Masonic Lodge in Turner, Maine. Stanley enjoyed hunting, fishing, and tinkering on small engines.

Stanley leaves behind his loving wife, Esther (Perry, Kosalski) Judd; son, Terry Judd and wife, Tammy, of Leeds; stepsons, Daniel Kosalski and wife, Jackie, of Connecticut, Stephen Kosalski and wife, Marjorie, of Durham, Maine; stepdaughter, Helen Gormandy and husband, Jim, of New York; brothers, David Chase and wife, Rita, of Durham, Daniel Chase and wife, Beverly, of Litchfield, Fred “Dale” Chase and wife, Tina, of Freeport, Maine, and Kenneth Chase; sisters, Margret Waters of Wales, Patricia Jordan and husband, Frank, of Lisbon Falls and Elsie Samson and husband, Jack, of Lisbon; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and a dear friend, Carol Thomas.

Stanley was predeceased by his first wife, Rite Judd; brothers, Howard Chase, Ralph Judd, and Larry Judd; sons, Gary and Nelson Judd.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at The Fortin Group Funeral Home, 217 Turner St., Auburn, Maine. A graveside service will follow at the Turner Village Cemetery.

Please visit www.TheFortinGroupAuburn.com to leave condolences for Stanley’s family and friends.

Those wishing to make donations in Stanley’s name may do so to the

Bouncing Bogies Snowmobile Club

P.O. Box 69

Hebron, ME 04238

