RUMFORD — Have this year’s flowers run their course? Before you throw out your hanging baskets, Terra Cotta, patio pots, or summer décor, ask yourself if they could live to see another season. The Hope Association Briar Patch is in need of these gently used planters. If you think your old planters are in good shape and can be made beautiful again with a new arrangement, please bring them to the What Not Shop so they can be reused in the Briar Patch Greenhouse. Thank you for your donation and support.

