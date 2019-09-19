Charges
Lewiston
- Seth Larkin, 33, of 26 Nichols St., on a warrant charging failure to pay fines on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 6:40 p.m. Wednesday at Sabattus and Jefferson streets.
Auburn
- Andrew Spangenberger, 32, of 19 Hampshire St., on charges of domestic assault and criminal restraint, 10:43 p.m. Wednesday at that address.
- Cynthia Kozak, 56, of 133 Ash St., Lewiston, on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 1:11 a.m. Thursday at 56 West Dartmouth St.
- John Politano, 36, of 56 Birch St., Lewiston, on charges of theft and violating conditions of release, 5:08 p.m. Thursday at Walmart.
Androscoggin County
- James Lincoln, 37, of 55 Park St., Livermore Falls, arrested by Livermore Falls police on a charge of criminal mischief, 7:35 p.m. Wednesday at that address.
- Christine Simpson, 38, of 922 Empire Road, Poland, arrested by Mechanic Falls police on a charge of domestic assault, 1:44 a.m. Thursday at 4 Herrick Ave.
- Daniel Williams, 23, of 22 Circle Drive, Lewiston, arrested by Maine State Police on a charge of burglary, 12:28 p.m. Thursday in Greene.
Accidents
Auburn
- A car driven by Myron Moss, 76, of Newburyport, Mass., struck the back of a pickup truck driven by Heather A. Nordle, 35, of New Gloucester, as Nordle was slowing in traffic at 12:27 p.m. Monday on Washington Street. The impact forced Nordle’s truck into a parked 2009 GMC pickup owned by Alvin V. Polvinen of Auburn. Moss’ 2016 Toyota was towed. Damage to Polvinen’s GMC was listed as minor; to the 1992 Dodge, driven by Nordle and owned by Jacob M. Hillman of Gray, functional.
- An SUV driven by Craig R. Hamel, 46, of Auburn, struck a deer at 1:24 a.m. Tuesday at Whitman Spring and West Auburn roads. Damage to his 2011 Nissan was listed as functional.
- Vehicles driven by Jason H. Stonge, 42, of Lewiston, and Samantha M. Libby, 39, of Lewiston, collided at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Washington Street and Danville Corner Road. Stonge’s 2011 Toyota and the 2004 Saturn, driven by Libby and owned by Frederick C. Ridlon of Lewiston, were towed.
