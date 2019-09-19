NORWAY — The Maine Department of Transportation did the town a favor this week by laying down a skim coat of pavement on Main Street to last until a major project in three or four years, Town Manager Dennis Dennis Lajoie told selectmen Thursday night.

Lajoie assembled a 12-person crew from the Highway, Wastewater and Parks and Recreation departments to manage traffic. The paving started at 2 p.m. Tuesday and was completed by 5 p.m.

“Things worked out well, they put tack down and did a pretty decent coat … it will buy three or four years,” Lajoie said.

Lajoie said he, two selectmen and the town engineer met with MDOT officials in August to discuss the department’s plan for Norway. MDOT officials said Main Street paving is scheduled to begin sometime between 2023 and 2024.

According to Lajoie, officials offered to do a “skim job” on Main Street, filling in enough holes and restoring the surface to last another three or four years, however, they couldn’t guarantee it would happen.

Earlier this week the town received word MDOT would do the work, Lajoie said.

Deteriorating conditions on Main Street and Lake Road have been a source of constant complaints. Both are state roads.

In July, Lajoie said that while the town could choose to do the work, local taxpayers would have to pay for it.

Lajoie said residents shouldn’t expect any work on Lake Road this year.

