PARIS — According to Paris Police Chief Mike Dailey, two were recently charged with the theft of six student laptops from the Oxford Hills Middle School on July 4.

According to Dailey, Drew MacDonald, 22, of Hebron, and a 17-year-old minor were charged with burglary and theft. According to Dailey, the minor threw the laptops into the river someplace between the Middle School and Billings Bridge in Paris. The laptops, valued at about $1,000 apiece, have not yet been located.

“We are working on wrapping up the case and sending it to the District Attorney and I won’t expect any court action to take place until October or November at the earliest,” Dailey wrote in an email to School Administrative District 17 Superintendent Richard Colpitts.

Dailey said there was no damage done to the school during the break-ins, and it appeared the suspect pried open a window.

