1. Thornton (2-0)

After surviving Sanford and Marshwood, Golden Trojans end September with Lewiston and Bangor.

2. Bonny Eagle (2-0)

Scots move up in the poll after limiting Scarborough to seven points. More challenges in store against Kennebunk, Oxford Hills and Thornton.

3. Marshwood (1-1)

Hawks went for the win at Thornton. That’s why they move up despite a loss.

4. Scarborough (1-1)

Red Storm will need to find more help for Jarrett Flaker to challenge TA and Bonny Eagle.

5. Brunswick (2-0)

No truth to the rumor that the Dragons moved their home games to Bowdoin’s Whittier Field this year so the college’s math majors could calculate their rushing totals.

6. Leavitt (2-0)

Hornets got revenge in Fryeburg, now get back on the bus for another long road trip against Class D power Foxcroft Academy.

7. Kennebunk (2-0)

Rams have an explosive offense. Question is whether it’s enough to compete with Bonny Eagle this week like Marshwood did with TA.

8. Sanford (1-1)

Spartans are shaping up to be a sneaky spoiler in Class A.

9. Oxford Hills (1-1)

No shame in losing to Sanford if Vikings prove they’ve grown from it.

10. Lawrence (2-0)

Bulldogs wanted to deliver a message against Falmouth/Greely and did just that with 43-14 win.

