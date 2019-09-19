1. Thornton (2-0)
After surviving Sanford and Marshwood, Golden Trojans end September with Lewiston and Bangor.
2. Bonny Eagle (2-0)
Scots move up in the poll after limiting Scarborough to seven points. More challenges in store against Kennebunk, Oxford Hills and Thornton.
3. Marshwood (1-1)
Hawks went for the win at Thornton. That’s why they move up despite a loss.
4. Scarborough (1-1)
Red Storm will need to find more help for Jarrett Flaker to challenge TA and Bonny Eagle.
5. Brunswick (2-0)
No truth to the rumor that the Dragons moved their home games to Bowdoin’s Whittier Field this year so the college’s math majors could calculate their rushing totals.
6. Leavitt (2-0)
Hornets got revenge in Fryeburg, now get back on the bus for another long road trip against Class D power Foxcroft Academy.
7. Kennebunk (2-0)
Rams have an explosive offense. Question is whether it’s enough to compete with Bonny Eagle this week like Marshwood did with TA.
8. Sanford (1-1)
Spartans are shaping up to be a sneaky spoiler in Class A.
9. Oxford Hills (1-1)
No shame in losing to Sanford if Vikings prove they’ve grown from it.
10. Lawrence (2-0)
Bulldogs wanted to deliver a message against Falmouth/Greely and did just that with 43-14 win.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Opinion
Leonard Pitts: The truth of climate change has long been painfully clear
-
Opinion
Marc Thiessen: The smearing of Brett Kavanaugh continues
-
Opinion
Austin Bay: Saudi Arabia must protect its energy choke points
-
Opinion
Paul Waldman: Democrats and Trump aren’t fighting (as much) about foreign policy
-
Connections
Briefly: City