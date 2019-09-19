OXFORD — Town Manager Butch Asselin told the Board of Selectmen on Thursday evening that he has received several phone calls about the water level of Whitney Pond going down.

Whitney and Hogan ponds feed the Little Androscoggin River, which is controlled at the Welchville Dam near the intersection of Routes 26 and 121.

“This is nothing we had done and the gate wasn’t open” on the dam, Asselin said. “I’m not sure if it was something that happened upstream or what was going on. We assured them it was nothing the town had done. It will be next week when we open the gate.”

Data loggers to measure water levels are being placed in Whitney Pond and the Little Androscoggin River, he said.

In August, the board accepted the recommendation of Trout Unlimited, in consultation with National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries, to conduct a water level study to see what the effect would be if the dam were removed.

The proposed plan included installing five data loggers to measure water levels directly upstream of the spillway, at the outlets of Hogan and Whitney ponds, at the confluence of the Little Androscoggin River and near the Route 121 bridge over the river.

In other matters, the board accepted Standards of Conduct, Equal Employment Opportunity Policy Statement, Fair Housing Resolution, Residential Anti-displacement and Relocation Assistance Plan and Self-evaluation plans for a Department of Economic Community Development Block Grant.

Valley View Orchard Pies on Madison Avenue was recently notified it was a recipient of a $100,000 grant through the program. The funds will help with refrigeration, heat and humidity control, and with creating two new jobs.

“The town and the board have gone through phase 1,” Asselin said. “This is part of phase 2 and there are certain criteria and policies the town has to adopt in order for us to get a contract with DECD to move forward with the grant. Most of this is administrative only. Some of these really are not applicable because we are not doing housing.”

