The Rangeley Oktoberfest Weekend will be October 4th – 6th this year.
Rangeley Oktoberfest weekend kicks off with the annual Brat & Strudel Contest on Friday, October 4th, sponsored by the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce. This event will again be held at The Rangeley Tavern, from 5:00PM – 6:30PM. Entrants will put forth their best brat and strudel and the public is invited to taste samples from all participants. Each attendee will receive tastings of all brat and strudel entries. Winners will earn bragging rights based on voting by both the public and a panel of expert judges. The Chamber looks forward to hosting many returning competitors as well as new entrants.
The Rangeley Oktoberfest events continue throughout the weekend.
