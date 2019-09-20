Free Museum Day at Augusta institution

AUGUSTA — The Maine State Museum will open its doors free of charge to all Museum Day ticketholders on Saturday, Sept. 21, as part of Smithsonian magazine’s 15th annual Museum Day, a national celebration of culture and learning. In order to be admitted free on Sept. 21, participants need only visit the website, www.Smithsonian.com/museumday , download a free ticket for two people, and present it at the Maine State Museum. On that day, the museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visitors who present the Museum Day ticket will gain free entrance for two at participating museums and cultural institutions for one day only. One ticket is permitted per household, per e-mail address.

For more information about Museum Day and a list of participating museums and cultural institutions, visit www.Smithsonian.com/museumday. For additional information about the Maine State Museum’s exhibits and programs, visit www.mainestatemuseum.org.

Scout troop to hold yard sale, bottle drive

AUBURN — Boy Scout Troop 121 will hold the annual yard sale and bottle drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Auburn United Methodist Church, Park Avenue. Bottles can be dropped off at the church during the sale.

Troop 121 offers youth with special physical, mental and emotional challenges the opportunity for success in a safe Scouting environment that builds character, encourages citizenship, teaches life skills and develop personal fitness.

Those who have items to donate or bottles to be picked up should call Don Malpass at 207-783-0790.

Steeple renovated, to be set back on church

AUBURN — West Auburn Congregational Church announces that the steeple project is nearing completion and will be set back on the church on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Auburn city manager to address group

AUBURN — United New Auburn Association will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Rolly’s Diner. Auburn City Manager Peter Crichton will be the speaker.

