FARMINGTON — Eighteen youngsters sold off their livestock during the Farmington Fair’s Youth Auction Wednesday. In stark contrast to the music, lights and bustle of the carnival across the midway, 4-H’s general themes of teaching youth thoughtfulness, loyalty, service and health were on full display in the Lane Farm Display/Sheep and Hog Barn.

The auctioneer team of Adrian and Jeff Harris kept things buzzing as each animal paraded about the ring. A few tried escaping, one sampled the microphone cord and a couple of tom turkeys strutted proudly, unaware that their next stop would be their last.

Bidders had robust, good-looking choices of pork, lamb, poultry and turkey to choose from and the bidding was strong throughout. And they weren’t the only beneficiaries of the kids’ hard work and dedication.

Several 4-H youth pledged auction proceeds to school teacher Hannah Webber of New Vineyard, to the Farmington Fire Department, and to residents whose homes were lost or damaged by the LEAP building explosion on Farmington Falls Road.

4-H member Andrew Bagley decided earlier this month that he wanted to donate his trio of Cornish Rock chickens to help W.G. Mallett School teacher Hannah Webber. Webber, who is also a farmer, was seriously injured in a tractor accident in August. She is still recovering from her injuries, but came to the auction to personally thank Andrew. His chickens raised $227.50 for the Webber family.

“Let me give you a hug!” she told him after the auction. “Thank you so much!”

Franklin county 4-H members, the volunteers who mentor them and the buyers lucky enough to place winning bids—all ended the evening with a lot to be proud of.

