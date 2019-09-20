Recent staffing changes at Franklin Savings Bank’s Rangeley branch have created an opportunity for a Rangeley native to return to her roots and another dedicated staffer to receive a promotion.

Krista Melcher has accepted the position of head teller at the branch, a position that became open with the departure of a long-term Rangeley employee while Leslie Walton has been promoted to assistant head teller.

Melcher, who joined Franklin Savings Bank in 2013, has served as a customer service and new accounts representative at the main office and Jay branch before progressing to the loan processing department at the Main office. Still, Melcher always hoped to return to the Rangeley community she loves.

“Krista has consistently shown a positive demeanor, a desire to learn and grow, and a strong attention to enhancing employee relations. These traits will serve her well in her new leadership role,” said Kelsea Pinkham, hiring and recruiting manager at Franklin Savings Bank.

Melcher holds a Bachelor of Science in business management from the University of Maine at Orono. She and her husband, Nick, currently live in Jay and together own a business based in Rangeley. They have two sons.

She will work closely with Walton, the new assistant head teller. Walton, who joined the bank 17 years ago, has been a go-to for branch customers and staff. “Rangeley residents and customers have come to know and love her outgoing personality, contagious smile and dedication to high quality customer service. She has succeeded as a positive and energized leader as the branch has and continues to move forward through transitions,” said Pinkham. “Managers appreciate Leslie’s initiative and eagerness to jump-in and do whatever is needed of her.”

Walton lives in Dallas Plantation, with her husband, Kris, and their Boston terrier.

“Together, these two bring a unique set of experiences and opportunities to the leadership of Rangeley’s customer service department. They will be a dynamic duo serving the bank’s deposit customers and coaching our excellent team of customer service representatives,” said Leeanna Wilbur, Vice President and branch manager. “We have confidence they will do great things together!”

Franklin Savings Bank is a community bank founded in 1868 and serving Maine’s western, central and Down East regions from eight locations.

