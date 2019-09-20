AUBURN — Stavos Rigas scored in overtime to give the Twin City Thunder a 3-2 victory over the New Hampshire Junior Monarchs in USPHL Premier action Friday at Norway Savings Bank Arena.
Daniels Murnieks’ power play goal put the Thunder on the board first early in the first period. Guillaume Coulombe scored his first of two goals on the night for the Monarchs to tie the game later in the stanza.
Joshua Dow was the lone goal scorer in the second period, giving the Thunder a 2-1 lead.
Coloumbe scored his fourth goal of the season to tie the game with nearly 11 minutes left in regulation.
Goalie Brendan Gasaway made 32 saves for the victory for the Thunder, while Jakob Wepman made 41 saves in the loss for New Hampshire.
