MONDAY, Sept. 23

AUBURN — City Council workshop, 5 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall. Agenda includes continued discussion on proposed amendments to the city’s Agriculture and Resource Protection zone.

LEWISTON — Finance Committee, 5:30 p.m. in the administrator’s conference room at City Hall.

LEWISTON — Planning Board, 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall.

LEWISTON — School Committee, 6:45 p.m. in the Dingley Room at the Dingley Building.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 25

AUBURN — Auburn Housing Authority board of commissioners, 7:30 a.m. at Broadview Acres, 456 Broad St.

AUBURN — L-A Complete Streets Committee, 6 p.m. in the community room at Auburn Hall.

AUBURN — Androscoggin County Budget Committee, 6 p.m., county courthouse, second floor.

FRIDAY, Sept. 27

LEWISTON-AUBURN — Art Walk LA begins at 5 p.m. at multiple locations in downtown Lewiston and Auburn. For more information, go to: laarts.org/artwalk

