MONDAY, Sept. 23
AUBURN — City Council workshop, 5 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall. Agenda includes continued discussion on proposed amendments to the city’s Agriculture and Resource Protection zone.
LEWISTON — Finance Committee, 5:30 p.m. in the administrator’s conference room at City Hall.
LEWISTON — Planning Board, 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall.
LEWISTON — School Committee, 6:45 p.m. in the Dingley Room at the Dingley Building.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 25
AUBURN — Auburn Housing Authority board of commissioners, 7:30 a.m. at Broadview Acres, 456 Broad St.
AUBURN — L-A Complete Streets Committee, 6 p.m. in the community room at Auburn Hall.
AUBURN — Androscoggin County Budget Committee, 6 p.m., county courthouse, second floor.
FRIDAY, Sept. 27
LEWISTON-AUBURN — Art Walk LA begins at 5 p.m. at multiple locations in downtown Lewiston and Auburn. For more information, go to: laarts.org/artwalk
