100 years ago: 1919

Miss Catherine Bickford of Auburn has attracted great attention on the fairgrounds for the past three days. Riding her beautiful little Shetland pony, Mischief, she was a picture. The little lady is a most graceful rider and maintains the most perfect poise. Mischief was once the property of the late Dr. Pennell of Auburn.

50 years ago: 1969

Edward Little High School’s “Station” has begun operations. Already subscriptions are being taken by homeroom representatives and this will continue until Oct. 10. Each year the paper sponsors the first dance of the year which was held Sept. 5. This was a very profitable evening with Sawdust entertaining. The chaperones included Mrs. Sarah Smalley, Miss Helen Downs, Paul Boothby and William McFadden. “Station” is an extracurricular activity completely organized and published monthly by the student body. “The Station” tries to get the overall picture of the student body through personal contact. Editors are always open to suggestions through “Letters to the Editors.”

25 years ago: 1994

Even though no one took him up on his recent invitation to clear the Bald Mountain trail, hiker and computer consultant Chet Bowles was not disappointed. He didn’t mind that people didn’t come, Bowles said of his volunteer effort to spruce up the state-owned land: “I just enjoy doing it. I’ve probably broken some law, but the trail has to be kept up.” Bowles, who with his wife has a camp on Bald Mountain Road, lives in Sharon, N.H., a town of 300 people near Peterborough. A frequent hiker, he had found the main Bald Mountain trail becoming overgrown and had put an ad in a local newspaper asking people to help him clear the trail on a recent Saturday. Like many from that area. Bowles is a former employee of Digital Equipment Corporation. from which many people recently lost their jobs in the Peterborough plant.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

