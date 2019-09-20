100 years ago: 1919
Miss Catherine Bickford of Auburn has attracted great attention on the fairgrounds for the past three days. Riding her beautiful little Shetland pony, Mischief, she was a picture. The little lady is a most graceful rider and maintains the most perfect poise. Mischief was once the property of the late Dr. Pennell of Auburn.
50 years ago: 1969
Edward Little High School’s “Station” has begun operations. Already subscriptions are being taken by homeroom representatives and this will continue until Oct. 10. Each year the paper sponsors the first dance of the year which was held Sept. 5. This was a very profitable evening with Sawdust entertaining. The chaperones included Mrs. Sarah Smalley, Miss Helen Downs, Paul Boothby and William McFadden. “Station” is an extracurricular activity completely organized and published monthly by the student body. “The Station” tries to get the overall picture of the student body through personal contact. Editors are always open to suggestions through “Letters to the Editors.”
25 years ago: 1994
Even though no one took him up on his recent invitation to clear the Bald Mountain trail, hiker and computer consultant Chet Bowles was not disappointed. He didn’t mind that people didn’t come, Bowles said of his volunteer effort to spruce up the state-owned land: “I just enjoy doing it. I’ve probably broken some law, but the trail has to be kept up.” Bowles, who with his wife has a camp on Bald Mountain Road, lives in Sharon, N.H., a town of 300 people near Peterborough. A frequent hiker, he had found the main Bald Mountain trail becoming overgrown and had put an ad in a local newspaper asking people to help him clear the trail on a recent Saturday. Like many from that area. Bowles is a former employee of Digital Equipment Corporation. from which many people recently lost their jobs in the Peterborough plant.
The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Opinion
Leonard Pitts: The truth of climate change has long been painfully clear
-
Opinion
Marc Thiessen: The smearing of Brett Kavanaugh continues
-
Opinion
Austin Bay: Saudi Arabia must protect its energy choke points
-
Opinion
Paul Waldman: Democrats and Trump aren’t fighting (as much) about foreign policy
-
Connections
Briefly: City