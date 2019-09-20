NORWAY – Alice Elizabeth (Greene) Turner, of Norway, Maine, spent her final moments, Sept. 18, 2019, at Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn, surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born to Avis and Howard Greene on May 8, 1939, she embarked on a life filled with love, faith, family, and friends – and never resting.

Her’s was a youth filled with rich memories and she would often reminisce about her favored pet dog, Snuffy, fun with a family pony, playing with her siblings, working at her parent’s ice cream shop in Farmington, and riding with her father in his 1937 Cord automobile.

It was in 1955, at the age of 16, while attending Farmington High School and assisting in that school’s career fair, that she would first set eyes on a young man from New Sharon who would remain at her side for the rest of her life. Arthur Turner, soon after that first moment, would gather up the courage to say hi to her when he spotted her again at a sock hop at Stanwood Park in Farmington. Shoes off and among her girlfriends, he spotted her dancing. She and Artie would spend the next 65 years dancing. The Jitterbug was a favorite, and they would show off their steps to their four children in the living room of their home in Norway.

Her hobbies included being an avid reader, a skilled knitter of socks and hats, and a tenacious researcher of the family’s geneology.

She loved to travel with Artie to all corners, including several trips to Downeast Maine, Prince Edward Island, and Tennessee, where she could not pass up the chance to line dance at the famed Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville. The highlight of their travels together was a once-in-a-lifetime, eight-week trip in 2002, which included visits to Glacier and Yellowstone National Parks, and the Grand Tetons.

Faith was a cornerstone of Alice’s life. Her passion for the scriptures and service to God imbued her with humility, sacrifice, love, and strength. She was a member of the Church of Christ in South Paris, Maine, since 1973.

She would say her greatest accomplishment was raising her four children and doting on her 19 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. To her, family was the most precious of gifts and she took great care to foster a strong, close, loving relationship with them.

She took great pride in her oldest son, Alden’s, accomplished career, his steadfast devotion to his wife and children, and his intelligence; her second-oldest son, Woofit’s, boundless creativity, musical talents, and his independence; her daughter, Alison’s, strength, perserverance, and mothering; and her youngest son, Andrew’s, sense of humor, his work in theater, and his poetry.

Artie was her anchor, her compass, her spiritual partner. She remarked often of his intelligence, his commitment to family, his hard work, and his passion for her. She said many times that he was “the most handsome man she’d ever met,” and “a pretty good kisser.”

Alice was predeceased by her parents; two of her brothers, Howard Greene Jr., and Sheldon Greene; her younger sister, Carol Ann; and her beloved son, Woofit Allan Kent Turner. She is survived by her husband, Arthur Turner, of Norway; her son Alden and his wife, Luanne (Paquette) Turner of Windham; her daughter, Alison (Turner) and her husband, John Donahue, of Buckfield; her son, Andrew and his wife, Corrine (Cutler) Turner, of Poland; a daughter-in-law, Diantha (Burns) Bleau of South Paris; her sister, Maureen (Greene) Klopp of Connecticut; her sister, Donna (Greene) Huntley of Norway.

She had the grace of her mother, the wit and wisdom of her father, the comfort of her children, and the abiding love of Artie. Eternally wearing blue jeans, admiring the magic of lady bugs, singing the songs of her generation, she now resides with God in peace – probably dancing the Jitterbug in bobby socks.

Family and friends may attend visitation on Friday evening, September 20, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris. Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, September 21, from 1-4 p.m. at the Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School Auditorium.

Donations in her memory may be made to the

Androscoggin Hospice House,

236 Stetson Road,

Auburn, ME 04210

