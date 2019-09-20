CALIFORNIA – Lionel Maillet passed away on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Sierra Pointe, a senior living community. He’s resided there for the pass year.

He was born on March 28, 1923, in Lewiston, Maine. He was the first child of William Maillet and Alice (Plante) Maillet. He attended St. Peter and Paul Catholic School.

After high school he worked for the local grocery store and then the shipyards in Portland, Maine. He was drafted into the Army Air Corps in January of 1943. He remained in the service until December of 1945. His rank at that time was sergeant. After the war he moved to San Francisco, Calif., with his wife, Theresa and the first of their four daughters. He found a job with the San Francisco branch of John Deere and worked for the company for 40 years. He worked his way up to the SF branch traffic manager.

He married his high school sweetheart, Theresa Gravel, on July 11, 1942. They were married for 64 years. They retired to Roseville, Calf., in 1986. Lionel resided there until his passing.

He is survived by his beloved daughters, June Kinder and her husband, Earl, of Rescue, Calif., Joyce Dorando and her husband, Dale, of Shingle Springs, Calif., Jane Smith and her husband, Mike, of Cloverdale, Calif., and Linda Pabon and her husband, Ted, of Roseville, Calif.; loving grandchildren, Ed Kinder and his wife Susan, Sandy Courtney, Gregory Dorando and his wife, Tabitha, Jeremy Dorando, Christine Overdevest and her husband, Nick, Leanne Maloney and her husband, BenWiklund; great-grandchildren, Kristina Courtney, Logan and Katie Kinder; his loving sister, Theresa Maillet of Lewiston.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Theresa (Gravel) Maillet; his grandson, Terry Michael Dorando, and his brother, Larry Maillet.

