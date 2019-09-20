Charges
Androscoggin County
- Kadence King, 47, of 691 Sawyer Road, Greene, arrested by Sabattus police on a charge of driving while intoxicated, Thursday night on Sabattus Road.
- Renee Speranza, 38, of 38 Staples Hill Road, Dixfield, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging failure to pay a fine, 2:22 p.m. Friday on Route 4 in Turner.
- Joseph Politano, 34, of 760 Norway Road, Harrison, arrested by Maine State Police on a warrant charging failure to pay a fine, 5:45 p.m. Friday at 77 Bates St. in Lewiston.
