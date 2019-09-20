The twenty-second annual RRG&SA Junior Guides’ program had another exciting and well attended program this summer. Both the basic and advanced groups enjoyed hands-on indoor and outdoor experiences. A big thank you to all the volunteers who made this award winning program possible. Information on next summer’s Junior Guides Program will be added to the RRG&SA web site, www.rangeleyoutdoors.com, in the spring.

NICK LEADLEY

NICK LEADLEY

NICK LEADLEY

NICK LEADLEY

« Previous

Next »