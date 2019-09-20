The twenty-second  annual RRG&SA Junior Guides’ program had another exciting and well attended program this summer. Both the basic and advanced groups enjoyed hands-on indoor and outdoor experiences. A big thank you to all the volunteers who made this award winning program possible. Information on next summer’s Junior Guides Program will be added to the RRG&SA web site, www.rangeleyoutdoors.com, in the spring.

NICK LEADLEY

NICK LEADLEY

NICK LEADLEY

NICK LEADLEY  

NICK LEADLEY

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles