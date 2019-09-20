Our community faced a horrific tragedy on Monday. Farmington lost a beloved and respected firefighter. Several other firefighters and a civilian hero were injured, some critically. A newly constructed building of a well-established non-profit with deep community ties was destroyed. Eleven families lost their homes.

Farmington did not face this alone.

Volunteer firefighters and first responders from across the region left their day jobs and descended on the scene to assist. The state, and soon the entire nation, watched as Farmington mourned, reacted, rallied and responded.

Even from the first reports of the explosion, the strength of the Farmington community was apparent.

Almost immediately, official fundraising efforts were underway. A rent-free offer was made for a new temporary home for the LEAP offices. Individuals and businesses offered meals and a place to rest to those who were on the scene. Our governor came immediately to the scene – not for a photo op or to give speeches but to give hugs.



When it was time to welcome our fallen firefighter home, the nation, and possibly the world, watched as public servants – joined by our residents, students and workers – lined our streets in honor and reverence. When one of the injured firefighters returned home, he too was given a hero’s welcome.

Today, we will join others in the greater Farmington community and wear red to show unified support for those affected by this tragedy.

We offer our deepest condolences to the families affected including those who were on-site that morning, the families who lost their homes, the dispatchers who handled the calls, and the investigators who are working the scene. We also offer immense gratitude to the firefighters from across the state who continue to cover for Farmington Fire Rescue Department.

The rest of the world may never know the idyllic charm and unique character of Farmington’s rural community but it certainly knows its heart and its strength.

