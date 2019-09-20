Blues in the Barn will present saxophonist, vocalist and songwriter Vanessa Collier and her band from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, in the barn at the Mountain Village Farm B&B, 164 Main St., Kingfield. Collier, a 2013 graduate of Berklee College of Music, she weaves funk, soul, rock and blues into every performance. A beer garden and farm food tent will be on site. Tickets are $20 at the gate, free for kids 10 and under. Alcohol and coolers are not allowed to be brought on site. Gate opens at 3 p.m. Call 207-265-2030 for information.

