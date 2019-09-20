DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’ve started walking at Bates College in Lewiston recently and the outside track is great. Now I wonder where all of us seniors can walk this winter. Are there any indoor tracks available? I know we can go to the Auburn Mall, but the cement floors are hard for some seniors. I want to thank Bates College for allowing us to use the track. Everyone who works there is so nice to us, but I do wish people would please pick up after their dogs. Any advice will be appreciated. I love your column.

— Anita, Lewiston

ANSWER: Calling all readers! Where do all of you in the L-A area walk indoors in the winter? Please share.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Where can I find the book, “Behind Enemy Lines?”—Liane, no town

ANSWER: Simply go to the local library. There are a few books out there by that title and a librarian can help you sort it out and get the one you want. Here’s what I do: if I’m interested in a book, I get it from the library and if I like it and want to add it to my personal collection, I purchase it, preferably from a local book shop.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: My husband built a small lending library and we put it out on our front lawn at 180 Bryant Road in Hebron about a month ago, but no one has stopped by for a book or puzzle. We would love it if people would come! They can keep whatever they take, or borrow and/or replace items with something you have read and think someone else might like. I love to read so I want to share my love of books and puzzles.

I read your column and love how much you do and that people share with you how much help you really are! Thank you so much.

— Karen, Hebron

ANSWER: It’s so wonderful to be appreciated and I want you all to know how much I love being Ms. Sun Spots! It’s such a delight to open my inbox every morning and see what’s on everyone’s mind.

I’m a big fan of little libraries and have a couple tips for you: you could put up a poster or two advertising your library at the places in your community where people congregate and at the local schools. You could also tie a couple of balloons to your tiny library to draw attention and have a laminated notice posted inside explaining how to use it.

Another thing you can do is register your library at https://littlefreelibrary.org/registration-process/. For $39, you receive a charter number, special plaque and the opportunity to put your library on the worldwide map. You also will receive information on how to be a steward of your little library, a poster and an email newsletter, be part of a private Facebook group, and have the opportunity to purchase deeply discounted books.

Go on the website when you get a chance and read about all the things you can do with your Little Library … and have fun with it!

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

« Previous

filed under: