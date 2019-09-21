Free Museum Day at Augusta institution

AUGUSTA — The Maine State Museum will open its doors free of charge to all Museum Day ticketholders on Saturday, Sept. 21, as part of Smithsonian magazine’s 15th annual Museum Day, a national celebration of culture and learning. In order to be admitted free on Sept. 21, participants need only visit the website, www.Smithsonian.com/museumday , download a free ticket for two people, and present it at the Maine State Museum. On that day, the museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visitors who present the Museum Day ticket will gain free entrance for two at participating museums and cultural institutions for one day only. One ticket is permitted per household, per e-mail address.

For more information about Museum Day and a list of participating museums and cultural institutions, visit www.Smithsonian.com/museumday. For additional information about the Maine State Museum’s exhibits and programs, visit www.mainestatemuseum.org.

Scout troop to hold yard sale, bottle drive

AUBURN — Boy Scout Troop 121 will hold the annual yard sale and bottle drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Auburn United Methodist Church, Park Avenue. Bottles can be dropped off at the church during the sale.

Troop 121 offers youth with special physical, mental and emotional challenges the opportunity for success in a safe Scouting environment that builds character, encourages citizenship, teaches life skills and develop personal fitness.

Those who have items to donate or bottles to be picked up should call Don Malpass at 207-783-0790.

Local agencies to connect community to helpful resources

LEWISTON — The Lewiston-Auburn Community Resource Fair, to be held on Monday, Sept. 23, at the Lewiston Public Library, is a free event designed to connect community members to important resources, including education and development, food security, financial benefits, emergency assistance, medical services, mental health services, supports for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, legal services, healthy living, home ownership programs, supports for New Mainers, homelessness prevention, case management and employment skills.

The fair will be held from 3 to 6:30 p.m. in Callahan Hall at the library, 200 Lisbon St. Interpreters will be available for those who prefer to use interpretation services as they visit various tables to learn about available services in the community.

More information, including a list of participating organizations, is available on the event’s Facebook page, Lewiston-Auburn Community Resource Fair, which can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/2517215011633539/.

Snowmobile club to hold first meeting in Durham

DURHAM — The Tri-Town Penguins Snowmobile Club (Durham, Freeport, Pownal) meets at 7 p.m. on the last Tuesday of each month from September to April at the Durham Fire Station, 615 Hallowell Road. The next meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 24. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Duncan Daly at 207-865-6188/207-713-3116 or Mike Sikorski at 207-319-7587.

Author to give reading as part of Blanco Series

BETHEL — Author Martín Espada will give a reading on Tuesday, Sept. 24, as part of the Richard Blanco Series at Gould Academy. The event is open to all. The reading will take place at 7 p.m. in Bingham Auditorium and a book signing and reception will follow at 8 at the Marlon Family IDEAS Center.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1957, Espada has published almost 20 books as a poet, editor, essayist and translator. His latest collection of poems from Norton is called “Vivas to Those Who Have Failed” (2016).

A former tenant lawyer in Greater Boston’s Latino community, Espada is a professor of English at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst.

The Richard Blanco Visiting Writers Program and Retreat, a collaboration between Richard Blanco and Gould Academy, celebrates living writers and builds appreciation for contemporary work. For more information on the program and retreat, visit gouldacademy.org/academics/visiting-writers-program/ .

Steeple renovated, to be set back on church

AUBURN — West Auburn Congregational Church announces that the steeple project is nearing completion and will be set back on the church on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Auburn city manager to address group

AUBURN — United New Auburn Association will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Rolly’s Diner. Auburn City Manager Peter Crichton will be the speaker.

USMC to hold birthday dinner

LEWISTON — Central Maine Detachment 810, Marine Corps League, will hold the USMC 244th Birthday Dinner at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at DaVinci’s, 150 Mill St. All are invited. The cost is $30 a person.

For more information, contact Commandant Charlie Paul at 207-798-9548. All reservations need to be in by Sept. 26.

Erosion Contractor Certification course to be offered

LEWISTON — The Androscoggin Valley Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), in alliance with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, will host an educational workshop on Thursday, Sept. 26, aimed at providing attendants with basic and advanced erosion control practices.

The workshop topics will include why erosion control is needed, laws and regulations requiring erosion control, erosion control best management practices and planning, pollution prevention at construction sites and erosion control plan design.

Those attending qualify to become Maine DEP certified in erosion and sediment control practices after the completion of a site evaluation. John Maclaine, Maine DEP nonpoint source training center coordinator, will be the instructor.

The Androscoggin Valley SWCD will conduct the workshop from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the University of Southern Maine, Lewiston-Auburn Campus, Room 170.

Contact the district at 207-241-5377 or at [email protected] for information or to reserve a spot. Cost is $75.

