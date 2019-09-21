LIVERMORE – Orlen S. Beardsley, 96, a resident of Livermore,Maine died peacefully at home with family at his side, Saturday Sept. 14,2019.

He was the widower of the late Martha (Merrill) Beardsley. Orlen was born on April 21,1923,the son of the late Edward and Alice (Shelton) Beardsley. His brothers, Edward and Shelton, predeceased him. His sister, Nancy Fallenbeck lives in New River, Ariz. He grew up in Monroe,Conn., and attended Bassick High School in Bridgeport. Orlen joined the Army at age 20 as an aviation cadet. After his service, he completed an apprenticeship as a tool and die maker. He was a tool and die maker until his retirement. In 1949, Orlen married Martha Merrill. They raised their family in Southbury, Connecticut, and moved to Maine for their retirement years. Orlen was a member of the Livermore Baptist Church and an active member of the American Legion for many years. Orlen enjoyed feeding the birds and watching the wildlife in his backyard. He always read the newspaper and had a crossword puzzle handy. He enjoyed company and telling stories of the past.

Orlen leaves behind his children, Susan Yarosh and husband, Richard, of Seymour, Connecticut, Daniel Beardsley and wife, Jada, of Union, Maine, and Alan Beardsley and wife Joline of Livermore, Maine. He leaves eight grandchildren, Richard, Timothy, Lisa, and Faith Yarosh, Michael,Danielle and Alexis Beardsley, and Matthew Lalemand; 11 great-grandchildren, and 12 nieces and nephews. There will be a graveside service at Cutlers Farm Cemetery Monroe, Connecticut, Saturday, September 28, at 11:30 a.m.

