FARMINGTON – David P. Israelson, 85, of Livermore, passed away peacefully, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Sandy River Center in Farmington. He was born Oct. 10, 1933, in Livermore Falls, the son of Phillip and Eleanore (Waite) Israelson. He was a 1952 graduate of Livermore Falls High School, and attended New York University. David proudly served in the U.S. Army in Korea. After his return, he enrolled at Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston. On Oct. 23, 1981, he married Susan Samson Mercier of Livermore Falls. He worked as a construction engineer, as a superintendent and estimator for Bridge Corp, Caldwell Construction and Diaz Construction. He also co-owned and operated Advanced Concrete Solutions. He was a member of Wayside Bible Baptist Church in Livermore, and was very active in the building and remodeling of the church. He is survived by his wife, Susan, of Livermore; son, Kurt (Kathy) Israelson of Livermore; stepchildren, Tracy (Russell) Milstead of Kingsland, Ga., Amy (Trent) Zelanick of Eureka, Calif., and Mark (Kelly) Mercier of Livermore; nine grandchildren, and one great-grandson. He was predeceased by his parents, and his son, Michael Israelson. A special thank you to the staff at Sandy River Center and Androscoggin Hospice, for their support and encouragement. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, September 23, at Wayside Bible Baptist Church, 1724 Federal Road, Livermore, Maine. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Sunday, September 22, at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Interment Pleasant Hill Cemetery, 100 Fayette Road, Livermore Falls, Maine.

In lieu of flowers,

contributions may be made on his behalf to:

Wayside Bible Baptist Church

1724 Federal Road

Livermore, ME 04253

