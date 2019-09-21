Androscoggin County

• Jerimiah Morrissette, 42, transient, on two counts of violating conditions of release and a charge of operating under the influence, 6:58 p.m. Friday at the Hannaford Supermarket in Mechanic Falls.

• Andrew Davis, 33, of Rumford, on an outstanding warrant and a charge of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, 10:26 a.m. Saturday on Route 4 in Livermore.

• Frederick Williams, 42, of Lewiston, on three outstanding warrants for failure to appear, 12:54 p.m. Saturday at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

• Roger Greene, 51, of Sabattus, on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal threatening, 2 p.m. Saturday at 190 Middle Road in Sabattus.

Auburn

• Willie Blanchette, 51, of Auburn, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 11:35 p.m. Friday 16 Dana Ave.

• Kristin Atkinson, 36, of Portland, on a charge of violation of bail conditions, 11:40 p.m. Friday at Hobby Lobby.

• Larisha Herrick, 20, of Lewiston, on a charge of violation of bail conditions, 4:49 a.m. Saturday at 5 Stephens Mill Park.

• Richmond Wiegman, 33, of Auburn, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 6:37 p.m. Saturday at 535 South Witham Road.

Lewiston

• Monique Russell, 69, of Lewiston, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 8:27 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Sabattus and Randall streets.

• Paul Muncey, 34, of Auburn, on outstanding warrants for failure to appear, 10 p.m. Friday at 210 Holland St.

• Ahmat Yassir, 21, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant and charges of forgery and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 10:26 a.m. Saturday at 46 Knox St.

• Hanane Goni, 18, of Lewiston, on a charge of obstructing government administration, 10:25 a.m. Saturday at 46 Knox St.

• Misty Deschaine, 38, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for probation revocation, 2 p.m. Saturday at 69 Sabattus St.

