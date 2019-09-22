The Dempsey Center in 2018
Complementary therapy sessions (oncology massage and acupuncture): 2,180
Oncology counseling sessions: 1,015
Classes and workshops: 1,087 hours
Number of people reached through community outreach and prevention education: 1,325
Number of people who received guidance on resources: 550 from 13 Maine counties and 22 states
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Janette F. Lamson
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Madeleine G. Cote
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Michael Alan Bell
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Horton Eugene Austin
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Lucille M. Boisevert