The Dempsey Center in 2018

Complementary therapy sessions (oncology massage and acupuncture): 2,180

Oncology counseling sessions: 1,015

Classes and workshops: 1,087 hours

Number of people reached through community outreach and prevention education: 1,325

Number of people who received guidance on resources: 550 from 13 Maine counties and 22 states

« Previous

Next »

filed under: