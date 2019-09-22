Saturday, Sept. 28

6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.: Packet pickup for runners/walkers.

7 a.m.: Opening ceremonies led by Patrick Dempsey at the Start Stage.

7:30 a.m.: 10K run/walk.

8 a.m.: 5K run/walk.

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Festival in the park, featuring a play area for kids, a craft beer, wine and food truck area, and live music. Free and open to the public.

8:20 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Hannaford 5 & 10K Café ( for participants only).

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Packet pickup for cyclists.

9:45 a.m.: Brief program before the Survivor Walk. Visit Dempsey Challenge information tent to be directed to staging area.

10 a.m.: Survivor Walk.

10:30 a.m. (approximate): A thank-you speech from Patrick Dempsey and celebration of top fundraising award winners at the Entertainment Stage.

11 a.m.: Kids’ Fun Run, immediately following award winner celebration.

11:15 a.m.: Woodside One Wheelers from Topsham perform.

11:15 a.m.: Camp of Rock students perform on Entertainment Stage.

12 p.m. Maine Cycling Club welcome ride at Rainbow Bicycle, 12 to 15 miles at a pace for any rider.

Sunday, Sept. 29

6 a.m. to 7:15 a.m.: Packet pickup for cyclists.

7 a.m.: Opening ceremonies led by Patrick Dempsey.

7:30 a.m.: Fundraising rides, cyclists released in waves: 100-, 65-, 50-, 25- and 10-mile groups.

8 a.m. Short Folks For Hope Foundation’s Vivian St. Onge Memorial Rickshaw Team riders depart (immediately following release of 10-mile riders).

8 a.m.: Festival in the Park opens.

9:30 a.m.: Lobster Trap opens (participants only).

10 a.m.: Fight at the Family Picnic performs.

12 p.m.: Stealing North performs.

1 p.m.: New England Patriots game shown in the food and beverage tent.

2 p.m.: Fundraiser Celebration led by Patrick Dempsey on the Entertainment Stage.

2:30 p.m.: The Farmhouse Project performs (immediately following fundraiser celebration).

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Dempsey Center, Dempsey Challenge
Related Stories
Latest Articles