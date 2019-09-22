LISBON — Lisbon police are investigating a motorcycle crash on Ridge Road Saturday night that left a man with serious injuries.

The crash was reported at around 7:15 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene to find a 2015 Harley-Davidson in a ditch and located the operator nearby. He was transported to Central Maine Medical Center.

Police are not releasing his name until his family is notified of the crash.

According to a press release, police believe the motorcycle was traveling south on Ridge Road and went off the right shoulder of the road near the intersection of Webster Road. The driver was not wearing a helmet.

The crash is still under investigation.

